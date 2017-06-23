WASHINGTON, June 23 U.S. President Donald Trump
is very pleased with the draft healthcare bill Senate Republican
leaders have unveiled and wants to continue to "push it
forward," the White House said on Friday.
"The president is very supportive of the Senate bill.
There's a lot of ideas in there - he's talked about having
heart," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters when
asked if Trump preferred the Senate's draft to a bill to repeal
Obamacare approved by the House of Representatives.
"I think he's very pleased with that (Senate) bill and he
wants to continue to push it forward," Spicer said.
