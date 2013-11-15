WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama would
veto a bill sponsored by a Republican congressman that would
allow insurers to offer healthcare plans slated to be canceled
because they do not meet the new U.S. healthcare law's
standards, the White House said on Thursday.
The veto threat came hours after Obama, under fire for the
botched roll-out of his signature domestic policy achievement,
said health insurers could extend by at least one year policies
that were due to be canceled because they do not comply with new
minimum requirements.
The White House has said previously that the bill, sponsored
by Representative Fred Upton of Michigan, would undermine the
law known as Obamacare because it would allow plans that had
been canceled to be sold to anyone, not just people who wanted
to renew their existing plans.
The bill "rolls back the progress made by allowing insurers
to continue to sell new plans that deploy practices such as not
offering coverage for people with pre-existing conditions,
charging women more than men, and continuing yearly caps on the
amount of care that enrollees receive," the White House said in
a statement on Thursday.
"The administration supports policies that allow people to
keep the health plans that they have. But, policies that reverse
the progress made to extend quality, affordable coverage to
millions of uninsured, hard-working, middle-class families are
not the solution," it said.
Upton is the chair of the House of Representatives' energy
and commerce committee and a longtime critic of Obamacare.
Democrats and Republicans have expressed anger over the
prospect of several million Americans having their policies
canceled. Obama's proposed fix on Thursday was aimed at
addressing one of a myriad of problems associated with the law
since the glitchy website Healthcare.gov went online last month.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill
Trott)