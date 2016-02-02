By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 2 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Tuesday failed to override President Barack
Obama's veto of legislation that would have dismantled his
signature healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act.
At least a two-thirds vote of the House was needed to knock
down Obama's veto; the Republican-majority House fell short by
more than three dozen votes. The vote was 241-186, and ends
consideration of the bill; the Senate will not take it up.
The widely expected outcome was the latest chapter in the
lengthy clash between Republicans and Democrats over the
Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare."
Republicans have been vowing to gut the law since 2010, when
the then Democratic-majority Congress passed the landmark
program designed to provide healthcare for millions of uninsured
Americans.
The House has voted to dismantle Obamacare dozens of times,
but Republicans could not get a repeal through the Senate until
late last year, when they used a procedural maneuver denying
Democrats' ability to block the legislation.
Obama vetoed the bill last month; it was the eighth veto of
his presidency, and none have been overridden.
Republicans were anxious to show they had done everything
they could to take down Obamacare, which they say has raised
insurance costs and reduced health care choices. They said
Tuesday that this was not the end of the story.
"The end of Obamacare is coming," predicted Republican House
Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. "When a Republican president
takes office next year, we know we can get this passed ...
Obamacare can be gone once and for all."
Such a scenario assumes, however, that the Republicans
capture the White House in November elections, and maintain
their majorities in the Senate and House as well.
Democrats mocked Republicans, saying they were proposing to
deprive millions of their health insurance without a
replacement. About 11.3 Americans have signed up this year for
insurance on the Obamacare exchanges.
"While we have voted as of today 63 times to dismantle it,
how many times have we voted to replace it? Zero! Zero times to
replace it!" declared Representative Chris van Hollen, a
Democrat.
The bill also would have taken funds away from Planned
Parenthood, another target of Republican criticism after
undercover videos showed the women's healthcare provider
discussing the use of fetus parts for research.
Two anti-abortion activists behind the filming of the videos
were indicted by a Texas grand jury last month, while the jury
cleared Planned Parenthood of wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Hay)