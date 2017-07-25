FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 hours ago
Effort to repeal/replace Obamacare clears first U.S. Senate hurdle
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
U.S.
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
World
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 7:11 PM / 8 hours ago

Effort to repeal/replace Obamacare clears first U.S. Senate hurdle

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to begin formal debate of healthcare legislation that would repeal major elements of Obamacare and possibly replace it with a less costly program.

By a vote of 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a tie, the Republican effort cleared an important procedural hurdle in the Senate, but it was still unclear whether there would eventually be enough votes to pass a bill. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.