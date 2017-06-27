BRIEF-Pershing Square says PSH NAV per share as on June 27 was $17.69
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 June 2017 was USD 17.69 / GBP 13.79
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Senate will push ahead with a vote this week on a healthcare bill to repeal Obamacare, even though it was not yet clear there are enough votes for passage, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a comment by the chamber's No. 2 Republican.
"We expect to have the support to get it done, and yes, we will vote this week," Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn said, according to a Twitter post by NBC News. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017