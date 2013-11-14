Nov 14 The state of Washington will not allow
insurance companies to extend individual plans for an additional
year as President Barack Obama suggested because it is concerned
about how such a move would be implemented and affect costs, the
state's insurance commissioner said on Thursday.
Obama said on Thursday that the healthcare reform law will
now allow insurers to renew policies by an additional year,
extending the deadline for renewals from 2013 until 2014.
"I do not believe his proposal is a good deal for the state
of Washington. In the interest of keeping the consumer
protections we have enacted and ensuring that we keep health
insurance costs down for all consumers, we are staying the
course," insurance commissioner Mike Kreidler said in a
statement.
