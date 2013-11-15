By David Morgan
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 15 The Obama administration
hopes to upgrade the performance of its faltering HealthCare.gov
website this weekend by adding new capacity just two weeks
before a crucial deadline for having it running smoothly, a
presidential adviser said on Friday.
"We will be bringing additional servers online, as well as
additional database capacity and data storage. With these
upgrades, we will significantly increase the system's capacity,"
President Barack Obama's website adviser Jeffrey Zients told
reporters in a conference call.
HealthCare.gov, the administration's Obamacare web portal
for offering subsidized private health coverage to uninsured
Americans in 36 of the 50 states, has been at the center of a
political firestorm over technical problems that overwhelmed its
Oct. 1 launch and have dogged the system ever since.
Zients, a respected crisis manager and long-time Obama ally,
is overseeing an emergency effort to get the site operating
smoothly for the vast majority of users by Nov. 30.
That leaves only two weeks for the website to enroll well
over a million people who could be waiting to sign up by a Dec.
15 deadline for coverage that would begin Jan. 1.
The work due to get under way over the weekend could prove
to be an important test of the system's resilience as officials
prepare for a potentially huge influx of visitors during the
two-week December enrollment period. Analysts say that period
could help make or break the healthcare law that is considered
to be Obama's signature domestic policy achievement.
Some technical experts believe the Zients team faces an
overwhelming challenge that is unlikely to satisfy critics of
the law that mandates that most Americans at least be enrolled
for health insurance by March 31 or pay a fine.
On Friday, Zients sounded less cautious than a week earlier,
when he described the site as being "a long way from where it
needs to be" with higher volumes of visitors exposing new
problems.
He said round-the-clock efforts to correct HealthCare.gov's
problems by hundreds of contractors have made "measurable"
progress, allowing higher volumes of visitors to enter the site.
A senior administration official told a congressional oversight
panel this week that the system can now process nearly 17,000
registrations per hour.
The system continues to be slow during peak periods, despite
improvements against system timeouts, errors and slow responses
when volumes are lower, Zients said.
"We clearly need the system to perform reliably with fast
response times and higher volumes. This is a key focus of our
work now," he said.
The team has crossed more than 200 fixes off its "punch
list" of technical issues and is targeting 50 additional
improvements for the next week, Zients said.
