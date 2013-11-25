By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Nov 25 The Obama administration on
Monday announced a plan to help HealthCare.gov visitors cope
with online glitches if traffic surges after the troubled
website is working smoothly for most people this weekend as
promised.
Warning that the federal healthcare website will still be
plagued by delays and outages in the weeks to come, an
administration official said people who log on to shop or apply
for subsidized health coverage will join a new "queuing system"
if traffic exceeds a benchmark of 800,000 visitors.
"Consumers may not immediately be able to complete the
application. But they will be queued in order to ensure a
smoother process," said Julie Bataille, communications director
for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the agency
responsible for HealthCare.gov.
The faulty site at the center of the rocky Obamacare rollout
crashed during its Oct. 1 launch, when 2.8 million visitors
flooded the site. Most received error messages or found
themselves stuck waiting for pages to load.
But if volume becomes a problem this time, the new queuing
system will enable consumers to see educational material while
they wait or allow them to submit an email address where they
can be notified later once the system is back up, according to
the Bataille.
HealthCare.gov is an online portal to a new insurance
marketplace that offers subsidized private health coverage to
millions of uninsured Americans in 36 states. But its troubled
rollout has been a major political problem for President Barack
Obama and the healthcare law known as Obamacare, his signature
domestic policy.
After weeks of emergency fixes, the administration has
pledged to have the website working smoothly for 80 percent of
visitors by Nov. 30. But with less than a week to go before the
deadline, the administration appears to be preparing the public
for problems.
"It is likely that as we move forward, we'll find additional
glitches and experience intermittent periods of suboptimal
performance," Bataille told reporters after HealthCare.gov's
application and enrollment software went down for an hour on
Monday.
"The system will not work perfectly on Dec. 1. But it will
operate much better than it did in October," she said.
