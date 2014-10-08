By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Oct 8 Obama administration officials
on Wednesday said an improved HealthCare.gov website should be
able to break its own record for online traffic next month, when
consumers begin using the site to enroll in private health
insurance for 2015.
Andrew Slavitt, a top U.S. official working to implement the
law known as Obamacare, said the goal for traffic capacity is
"significantly more than on the highest peak day." That peak day
was March 31, the last official day for 2014 enrollments, when
the site handled more than 125,000 users at a time, for a total
daily volume of 4.8 million visitors.
The goal suggests growing confidence among administration
officials that the new three-month open enrollment period for
2015, which begins Nov. 15, will not see a repeat of last year's
botched rollout, when HealthCare.gov crashed on launch and
brought President Barack Obama's presidency and his signature
domestic policy to the brink of political crisis.
An emergency rescue operation led by technology experts
including Slavitt got HealthCare.gov operating smoothly enough
to enroll 8 million people for 2014 coverage. Independent
forecasts call for a 2015 enrollment of 13 million, including
current policyholders who renew existing coverage and 5 million
to 6 million new enrollees.
"We're in a very different spot than we were last year, when
we were building from whole cloth. Now we've got a body of
knowledge that we're continuing to build and learn against,"
Slavitt told reporters at a press briefing.
But he declined to rule out problems once enrollment
resumes: "Where we're focused is on a successful consumer
experience. And that's kind of where we're heads-down."
HealthCare.gov and the government's technological backbone
for subsidized private insurance marketplaces in all 50 states
began end-to-end testing on Tuesday, which officials described
as a painstaking procedure involving hundreds of participants
from government and the health insurance industry.
Slavitt said the testing, which will continue for 5-1/2
weeks, marks the fourth round of tests for the system.
The administration gave reporters a glimpse at its new,
streamlined HealthCare.gov design, intended to ease the task of
enrollment. The new 16-screen application, down from 76 screens
in the 2014 enrollment, has been tested by 20,000 consumers who
have been allowed to sign up for coverage since July because of
special circumstances.
A new feature is a mobile function that will allow people to
enroll through smart phones and other devices. Officials said
such devices are popular among 70 percent of Latinos and 80
percent of young adults, two key target audiences.
Officials said consumers will be able to browse 2015 health
plans, with their potentially higher premium rates, around Nov.
9, a week before open enrollment begins and days after the Nov.
4 congressional midterm elections.
