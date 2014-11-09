(Adds details on website, paragraph 11)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Nov 9 U.S. officials planned to
unveil an improved healthcare insurance website on Sunday they
hope will allow the second enrollment period under President
Barack Obama's health reform plan to avoid the technical
meltdown that plagued its launch last year.
The reconfigured HealthCare.gov insurance marketplace will
go live Sunday night before a three-month open enrollment period
that begins Nov. 15, during which existing policyholders can
change their coverage.
Administration officials said on Sunday they will get it
right this time, with a website that will make it easier to shop
for coverage, and enough computing capacity, call-center help
and other resources to handle re-enrollment of all current
policyholders.
"We are strongly encouraging our customers to return to
HealthCare.gov ... Shop and compare. The majority will be able
to save money," particularly those who may have overlooked
available federal tax credits last year, said Kevin Counihan,
chief executive officer of the federal health insurance
marketplace.
New features were added to the website last month, and more
will be available by Monday for people to begin shopping for
coverage. The actual enrollment period begins Saturday and lasts
until February 15.
The president's signature health reform law, formally known
as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act but better
known as Obamacare, got off to a rocky start last fall because
of technical problems with a Web-based marketplace where people
could shop for private policies.
Those glitches were smoothed out over time, and as of
mid-August 7.3 million people had purchased insurance through
the federal insurance marketplace or state-based systems.
But the troubles with the federal marketplace and some of
the state-based systems handed Republican opponents of Obamacare
a potent weapon to criticize the roll-out of a program they
continue to challenge.
To head off a repeat, Counihan and other Department of
Health and Human Services officials said in a phone call with
journalists they were adding a thousand additional call center
workers for the open enrollment period, bringing the total to
14,000.
In addition, the website has been revised to include
features that users have demanded.
Chief among them is the ability for a potential customer to
"window shop" and compare policies after entering only a limited
amount of information -- rather completing an extensive
questionnaire.
"We believe this will be the most popular place on the
site," and perhaps even lighten the computing load by allowing
consumers to make up their mind before moving to the more
data-intensive process of actually signing up, said Andy
Slavitt, a deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicaid and
Medicare Services.
Policyholders will be automatically re-enrolled in existing
policies if they don't make changes.
But analysis over the past year indicated that many
enrollees overlooked potential benefits while others purchased
policies that were more expensive than they needed.
"Our goal is for people to come back and update their
information and be sure they are getting the best deal
possible," Slavitt said.
