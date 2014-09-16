By Toni Clarke
| WASHINGTON, Sept 16
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Leaders of some of the
biggest U.S. corporations, from Coca-Cola Co to Johnson &
Johnson, unveiled a campaign on Tuesday to reduce the
nation's healthcare costs, urging their peers to embrace
wellness programs to improve employee health.
The newly-formed group, called The CEO Council on Health and
Innovation, said it came together "to lead the U.S. business
community" in improving employee and community health and
reducing costs.
The council's members also include executives from Verizon
Communications Inc, Aetna Inc, Bank of America
Corp, Walgreen Co, McKinsey & Co, Blue Cross and
Blue Shield Association and Institute for Advanced Health.
Combined, the group said its healthcare benefits cover 150
million people.
In a report released at a press conference in Washington,
D.C. in conjunction with the Bipartisan Policy Center, the
council called on employers to accelerate the adoption of
comprehensive wellness programs that aim to improve nutrition
and weight management, promote physical activity, help employees
quit smoking and manage chronic diseases.
The group also called on employers to make more use of
incentives to increase employee adoption of wellness programs
and to modify their health benefits in a way that would
encourage workers to take preventive measures to improve health.
Workplace wellness programs, a $6 billion-a-year industry,
are a favorite of the business community because they promise to
improve productivity, cut absenteeism and reduce medical costs
by averting expensive illnesses.
Some employers offer their workers monetary incentives to
adhere to the plans, while a smaller group of companies and
organizations are introducing penalties for not complying with
wellness initiatives.
Several chief executives on the council described their
wellness initiatives and cited success in reducing costs for
both the employees and the company.
But some research has shown such programs do not always cut
costs as hoped.
A long-running workplace wellness program at PepsiCo
, for example, helped reduce costs for workers with
chronic diseases by cutting down hospital admissions. But the
savings for employees who were urged to make preventive changes
to their lifestyle were negligible, according to a report
published in January.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Michele
Gershberg and Tom Brown)