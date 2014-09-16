(Adds comments from Coke, J&J executives, paragraphs 6 and
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Leaders of some of the
biggest U.S. corporations, from Coca-Cola Co to Johnson &
Johnson, unveiled a campaign on Tuesday to reduce the
nation's healthcare costs, urging their peers to embrace
wellness programs to improve employee health.
The newly-formed group, called The CEO Council on Health and
Innovation, said it came together "to lead the U.S. business
community" in improving employee and community health and
reducing costs.
The council's members also include Verizon Communications
Inc, Aetna Inc, Bank of America Corp,
Walgreen Co, McKinsey & Co, Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Association and the Institute for Advanced Health. Combined, the
group said its healthcare benefits cover 150 million people.
In a report released at a press conference in Washington,
D.C. in conjunction with the Bipartisan Policy Center, the
council called on employers to accelerate the adoption of
wellness programs to improve nutrition and weight management,
promote physical activity, help employees quit smoking and
manage chronic diseases.
Several council members described successful wellness
initiatives at their own firms and urged others to follow suit.
"Today is about a call to action," said Coca-Cola Chief
Executive Officer Muhtar Kent. The company's sugary soft drinks
have been the target of public health advocates who argue they
contribute to obesity and related diseases such as diabetes.
Workplace wellness programs, a $6 billion-a-year industry,
are popular because they promise to improve productivity, cut
absenteeism and reduce medical costs by averting expensive
illnesses.
Some employers, including Bank of America, offer financial
incentives for employees to get screened, while others have
begun to penalize workers who don't participate in wellness
requirements.
Despite the rising popularity of such programs, some
independent research has shown that wellness campaigns do not
always cut costs as hoped.
A long-running workplace wellness program at PepsiCo
, for example, helped reduce costs for workers with
chronic diseases by cutting down hospital admissions. But the
savings for employees who were urged to make preventive changes
to their lifestyle were negligible, according to a report
published in the journal Health Affairs in
January.
Still, Dr. Fikry Isaac, vice president of global health
services at J&J, said the company's own research showed that
every dollar it spent on wellness programs yielded a potential
$2 to $4 return on investment.
"We believe it does work and we have the ability to show
quite a bit of evidence," he said.
One J&J study that lasted more than six years showed a $565
dollar saving per employee per year, Isaac said, adding that
healthcare costs for J&J over the period rose just 1 percent,
compared to a gain of 4.7 percent for its peers.
