By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, March 26 Employers have ratcheted up
the financial incentives they offer workers to participate in
wellness programs to a record $693 per employee, on average,
this year from $594 in 2014 and $430 five years ago, found a
report released on Thursday.
And fewer employers are imposing penalties such as charging
more for insurance if workers do not participate or achieve
goals such as losing weight.
However, the findings - from a survey of 121 representative
U.S. employers by Fidelity Investments and the National Business
Group on Health - come as workplace wellness programs are
increasingly coming under scrutiny.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission took legal
action last year against three companies, including Honeywell
International Inc, alleging their wellness programs
violated federal anti-discrimination laws.
Congress is now involved and bills have been introduced
allow company practices, and even classify as "voluntary"
programs that penalize workers.
Although businesses insist the programs are popular with
workers, a guide for employers released this month by
pro-wellness groups lists "employee morale" as one of their
"tangential costs," as well as "company reputation" and "legal
challenges."
"If employees love these programs, how come companies need
to bribe them to participate?" asked healthcare consultant Al
Lewis, a critic of claims that wellness programs cut medical
spending by employers.
"This jump in incentives shows the report is right: morale
takes a hit from workplace wellness programs."
Robert Kennedy, who leads Fidelity's health consulting
practice, rejected that claim, saying high incentives reflect
"employers' broad interest in employees' health."
The survey found that 79 percent of employers offer wellness
programs, which can include health questionnaires, blood tests
and other "biometric" screening, and smoking cessation and
weight-loss classes.
Companies with more than 20,000 employees are offering an
average of $878 this year to induce workers to participate.
Companies with 5,000 to 20,000 workers are offering $661, up
from $493 in 2014.
The incentives take the form of cash, reduced insurance
premiums or contributions to a healthcare account.
To get more employees to participate, some employers began
designing incentives as penalties, but in now falling out favor.
Only 6 percent of employers said they penalize workers for not
answering health risk assessments, down from 11 percent in 2014.
Five percent penalize them for not getting a biometric
screening, down from 12 percent.
The inducements still fall short, however. Only 47 percent
of employees took part in all the wellness activities offered by
employers, even with the rewards.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley. Editing by Andre Grenon)