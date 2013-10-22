BRIEF-Capitaland announces establishment of three new units
* Capitaland ltd - establishment of new wholly owned subsidiaries aspinden hotel reit llc, aspinden sm llc , aspinden trs llc
WASHINGTON Oct 22 The Obama administration has asked former budget official and management expert Jeffrey Zients to help the administration manage the rocky roll-out of the Affordable Care Act known as "Obamacare," the White House said on Tuesday.
The Department of Health and Human Services, which is managing the healthcare program's launch, has brought Zients in to provide "management advice and counsel" to the project, White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing on Tuesday. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BEIJING, April 1 China's central bank injected 618.99 billion yuan ($89.93 billion) into the financial system via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in March, up nearly 50 percent from the previous month, even as financial markets feared a cash crunch.
April 2 A tornado flipped over a mobile home in south-central Louisiana on Sunday, killing a toddler and her mother, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing twisters, fierce straight-line winds and hail to the Gulf Coast region.