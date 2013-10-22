WASHINGTON Oct 22 The Obama administration has asked former budget official and management expert Jeffrey Zients to help the administration manage the rocky roll-out of the Affordable Care Act known as "Obamacare," the White House said on Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which is managing the healthcare program's launch, has brought Zients in to provide "management advice and counsel" to the project, White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing on Tuesday. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)