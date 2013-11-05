BRIEF-VGP: Private bond placement for amount of maximum 80 million euros
* Private placement of bonds for an amount of maximum 80 million euros ($87 million)
WASHINGTON Nov 5 White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough met with insurance company executives on Tuesday to update them about efforts to fix its troubled new healthcare insurance website, presidential spokesman Jay Carney said.
"He reiterated the administration's commitment to finalizing these fixes as quickly as possible and working to open new doors to enrollment," Carney said.
McDonough emphasized that all parties involved needed to make sure that consumers who are told they can't continue getting certain insurance policies are fully informed about what their options are, he said. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler)
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South African banking industry lobby group on Monday criticised President Jacob Zuma's order to call back home his finance minister from a roadshow abroad, saying the move risked a sovereign credit rating downgrade.
March 27 Dominion Diamond Corp , the target of an unsolicited $1.1 billion approach by U.S. billionaire Dennis Washington, said on Monday that it will launch a formal sales process for the company, boosting the company's share price.