WASHINGTON Nov 13 President Barack Obama will
propose ways to improve his healthcare law, which has been
marred by insurance signup difficulties and health plan
cancellations, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on
Wednesday.
"The president has instructed his team to come up with
options for him to review and you can expect a decision from him
and an announcement from him sooner rather than later," Carney
told reporters at a briefing.
The president's announcement will be about "options that we
can take to address the problem ... with regard to those
individuals who have their individual plans canceled because of
the transition," Carney told reporters at a briefing.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Steve Holland; Editing by
Sandra Maler)