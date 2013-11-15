WASHINGTON Nov 15 President Barack Obama will
urge insurance companies at a meeting on Friday to offer quickly
to renew healthcare policies that were canceled because they did
not meet standards in the new Obamacare program, the White House
said.
Obama will also discuss with chief executives ways that
insurance companies can help Americans meet the deadlines to
sign up for new health care insurance - now more important
because of problems with the HealthCare.gov website.
"We'll talk about ways we can work together to help people
enroll through the marketplace and efforts we can make to
minimize disruption for consumers as they transition to new
coverage," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal; editing by
Jackie Frank)