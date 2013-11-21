WASHINGTON Nov 21 The White House said on
Thursday it has asked insurance companies and state insurance
commissioners to send a letter about Obamacare healthcare
insurance marketplaces and subsidies to all insurance customers.
The letter is part of a fix proposed by President Barack
Obama to offer an extension of insurance policies that do not
comply with new standards to customers who were surprised by
cancellation letters.
But the White House wants the letter to be sent to all
customers in the individual market, whether or not they are
being offered a policy renewal, White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters at a briefing.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Vicki Allen)