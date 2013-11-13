Nov 13 The woman pilloried on social media and
late night TV comedy shows after her image came to symbolize the
flawed HealthCare.gov website is the mother of a 21-month-old
son and has come forward to denounce "cyberbullying," ABC News
reported on Wednesday.
The woman, identified only as Adriana by ABC News, is a
Colombian citizen who lives in Maryland and is married to a U.S.
citizen. The report said she is applying for U.S. citizenship.
After remaining anonymous for weeks, she said that she
decided to speak out to confront people she described as bullies
hiding behind their computer screens.
"They're cyberbullying...I had to do this for my child. I'm
here to stand up for myself," Adriana told ABC News in a choked
voice.
"I don't know why people should hate me because it's just a
photo. I didn't design the website," she said.
The woman became the butt of late night TV jokes and social
media ridicule after the healthcare site went live on Oct. 1 for
enrollment and immediately encountered technical problems,
leaving many visitors to stare endlessly at her smiling face on
their frozen computer screens.
She was called "vaguely ethnic smiling woman" by satiric
talk show host Stephen Colbert and nicknamed "Glitch Girl" on
Twitter or referred to with the subject #ObamacareGirl or other
variants on the messaging site.
"The #obamacare girl got the worst photo shoot gig since
Joey did the STD poster on Friends," tweeted @RONCOULTER,
referring to the sitcom character's shock when he discovered
that his modeling picture had been used in a campaign about
venereal disease.
The ABC News report said that Adriana is a permanent legal
resident of the United States eligible to apply for healthcare
coverage under the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care
Act, commonly known as Obamacare.
Two weeks ago, the government took down Adriana's image from
the trouble-plagued website and replaced it with four chunky
icons that represent ways to sign up for the new health
insurance.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which runs
the website, was not immediately available for comment on
Wednesday.
Adriana said she never expected nor received money for the
photo.
Instead, she was looking for free family photos when she
reached out to a contact at the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services. She offered to sit for photos that could be
used to market the new healthcare law.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that "fewer than
50,000 people" had successfully signed up for insurance coverage
through Healthcare.gov, which government officials say will be
working smoothly by the end of November.
