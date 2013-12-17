By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 17 President Barack Obama's top
economic aide Gene Sperling is postponing his departure from the
White House for a month while his replacement, Jeffrey Zients,
gears up for the new job after overseeing intensive efforts to
fix the website used to shop for Obamacare health insurance, the
White House said on Tuesday.
Obama had announced in September that his longtime adviser
Sperling would step down as head of the National Economic
Council on Jan. 1, and named Zients, a trusted budget aide, as
his replacement.
But in mid-October he brought in Zients to take charge of
efforts to fix HealthCare.gov, the broken website at the heart
of his signature health reforms.
The White House has said that Zients, who is a special
adviser for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, will
be replaced when he starts his new job. Zients' replacement has
not yet been announced.
It is not clear when he will begin at the National Economic
Council. Sperling will stay for the month, a White House
official said, speaking on background. The extension was first
reported by the New York Times.
That timetable means Sperling will be around leading up to
Obama's State of the Union address, slated for Jan. 28. The
president's budget request to Congress normally is released in
February.
Zients had promised to make the website work smoothly for
most people by the end of November, leading a team of
contractors in a round-the-clock overhaul of the site.
Since those improvements, more Americans have been able to
enroll in health insurance leading up to Dec. 23, a critical
deadline for consumers needing insurance coverage by January.
Work continues to build other "back end" parts of the site.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)