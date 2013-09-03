(Corrects to remove reference to President Barack Obama's
healthcare reforms in the first paragraph)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Sept 3 About one in four U.S. deaths
from heart disease could be avoided with better prevention
efforts and treatment, a report from the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention said.
The first-of-its-kind report estimated that preventable
deaths from heart disease in 2010 amounted to as many as 200,000
individuals who might have been spared an early death from a
heart attack or stroke.
CDC officials said that the launch of President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law in 2014, which is expected to
provide better access to treatment for millions of uninsured
Americans and routine coverage of preventive screenings, could
help bring those numbers down.
"Beginning in October, the health insurance marketplaces
will provide a new way for people to get health insurance so
more patients have access to quality health insurance and
coverage beginning as early as January 2014," CDC Director Dr
Tom Frieden said in a conference call with reporters.
Overall, the rate of preventable deaths from heart disease
and stroke - those that could have been avoided by treating high
blood pressure and cholesterol and by discouraging smoking -
fell nearly 30 percent between 2001 and 2010.
But there were widespread differences in rates by age,
location, race and gender.
"While those who are age 65 to 74 still have the greatest
rate of heart attack and stroke, more than half of the
preventable deaths - about 6 in 10 - happen in people under the
age of 65," Frieden said.
Frieden said preventable deaths declined much faster in
people aged 65 to 74, which "may well be because they have
access to health insurance through their Medicare coverage," the
U.S. health insurance program for the elderly.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United
States, accounting for nearly 800,000 deaths a year, or about 30
percent of all U.S. deaths.
The report looked at preventable deaths from heart disease
and stroke defined as those that occurred in people under age 75
that could have been prevented by more effective public health
measures, lifestyle changes or medical care.
It found that the state in which a person lives plays a
major role in the rate of avoidable deaths from heart disease.
This rate ranged from 36.3 deaths per 100,000 population in
Minnesota to 99.6 deaths per 100,000 in the District of
Columbia.
By U.S. county, the highest rates of avoidable deaths in
2010 were mostly in southern Appalachian region and much of
Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
The lowest rates of such deaths were in the West, Midwest,
and Northeastern regions of the United States.
Men were more than twice as likely as women to die from
heart disease and strokes that could have been prevented by
treating high blood pressure and cholesterol and through smoking
prevention efforts. The rate of such deaths for U.S. men in 2010
was 83.7 per 100,000 in 2010 compared with 39.6 per 100,000 for
women.
The report found blacks were twice as likely as whites to
die from preventable heart disease and strokes. In 2010, the
rate of avoidable deaths from heart disease and stroke in black
men was about 80 percent higher than that of white males and
black females.
For a graphic on the report, click here: ylink.reuters.com/sew72v
