(Adds fresh data from report, regional variations)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Sept 3 About one in four U.S. deaths
from heart disease could be avoided with better prevention
efforts and treatment, according to a first-of-its-kind report
from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
released on Tuesday.
As many as 200,000 Americans might have been spared an early
death in 2010 from a heart attack or stroke if they had received
screening and treatment for preventable causes of heart disease
such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and
smoking, the report found.
Heart disease is the leading killer in the United States,
accounting for nearly 800,000 deaths a year - about 30 percent
of all U.S. deaths.
The report looked at preventable deaths from heart disease
and stroke defined as those that occurred in people under age 75
that could have been prevented by more effective public health
measures, lifestyle changes or medical care.
While the CDC has long tracked deaths from heart disease, it
never previously issued a report estimating how many such deaths
could be prevented.
In 2010, the states with the highest avoidable death rates
were located primarily in the South, including Mississippi,
Oklahoma, Tennessee and Louisiana, the report stated. The states
with the lowest rates were Minnesota, Utah, Colorado,
Connecticut and New Hampshire, according to the report.
'A NEW WAY'
CDC officials said that the 2014 launch of key elements of
the U.S. healthcare law signed by President Barack Obama in 2010
could help reduce avoidable deaths. The law is intended to
provide better access to treatment for millions of uninsured
Americans and routine coverage for preventive screenings.
"Beginning in October, the health insurance marketplaces
will provide a new way for people to get health insurance so
more patients have access to quality health insurance and
coverage beginning as early as January 2014," CDC Director Dr.
Tom Frieden told a conference call with reporters.
The new health insurance exchanges are expected to provide
coverage for up to 7 million uninsured Americans next year,
according to government estimates. The law faces ongoing
opposition among Republicans in Congress who say it imposes a
financial burden on consumers and state governments.
The rate of preventable deaths from heart disease and stroke
- those that could have been avoided by treating high blood
pressure and cholesterol and by discouraging smoking - fell
nearly 30 percent between 2001 and 2010, the report said.
There were widespread differences in rates by age,
geographical region, race and gender, Frieden said.
"While those who are age 65 to 74 still have the greatest
rate of heart attack and stroke, more than half of the
preventable deaths - about six in 10 - happen in people under
the age of 65," Frieden said.
Frieden said preventable deaths declined much more quickly
in people aged 65 to 74, which "may well be because they have
access to health insurance through their Medicare coverage," the
U.S. health insurance program for the elderly and disabled.
Men were more than twice as likely as women to die from
heart disease and strokes that could have been prevented by
treating high blood pressure and cholesterol and through
smoking-prevention efforts, the report said. The rate of such
deaths for U.S. men in 2010 was 83.7 per 100,000 in 2010
compared with 39.6 per 100,000 for women, the CDC said.
The report found blacks were twice as likely as whites to
die from preventable heart disease and strokes. In 2010, the
rate of avoidable deaths from heart disease and stroke in black
men was about 80 percent higher than that of white men and black
women.
