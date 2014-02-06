CHICAGO Feb 6 While stroke is common in both
men and women, guidelines released on Thursday for the first
time address factors such as pregnancy, birth control pills and
menopause that put women at particular risk for the deadly
condition.
Issued by the American Heart Association and the American
Stroke Association, the guidelines are designed to help doctors
and patients recognize stroke risk factors early, when there is
time to act.
"If you are a woman, you share many of the same risk factors
for stroke with men, but your risk is also influenced
by hormones, reproductive health, pregnancy, childbirth and
other sex-related factors," said Dr Cheryl Bushnell, author of
the new scientific statement published in the American Heart
Association journal Stroke.
According to the report, stroke is the fifth-leading cause
of death in men and the third-leading cause of death in women.
Shared risk factors for stroke include high blood pressure, high
cholesterol and smoking.
But other factors influence stroke risk in women. Many of
these involve pregnancy. For example, women with a history
of high blood pressure should take extra steps to control it
during pregnancy, such as taking low-dose aspirin and possibly a
calcium supplement. That helps reduce the risk of preeclampsia,
a condition marked by high blood pressure and protein in the
urine that can cause stroke during or after delivery and
premature birth.
Women who have had preeclampsia have twice the risk of a
stroke and four times the risk of high blood pressure later in
life. As a result, they should address issues such as smoking,
high cholesterol and obesity, which heighten their stroke risk
even more.
Likewise, women should be screened for high blood pressure
before using birth control pills, because that combination
raises stroke risks.
Other risk factors more common in women than men include
migraine with aura, atrial fibrillation, diabetes, depression
and emotional stress.
These are signs 52-year-old Karen Rastenis from Solon, Ohio,
wished she had been aware of a while back. Before her stroke two
years ago, Rastenis was a smoker and more than 150 lbs
overweight. When she woke up one morning with weakness on her
right side, the busy single mother of two teenagers ignored the
symptom. Then it kept getting worse.
By the time she went to the hospital a few days later, her
blood pressure was dangerously high at 237 over 160. She had
already had a stroke in her brain stem and "I was on the verge
of having a massive stoke," she said.
Rastenis says she had always been overweight but she did not
know she had high blood pressure before the stroke.
Still, there had been warning signs. She had had migraines
with aura from the start of puberty until she had her first
child. During that pregnancy, she also had preeclampsia.
Since her stroke, Rastenis has taken several steps to
prevent another. She has quit smoking and had weight loss
surgery. She has already lost 60 lbs.
Still, she wishes she had known about the risks earlier.
"It's about time that they looked at the differences in
stroke between males and females," she said. "We've known that a
woman's heart attack will present differently than a man's. It
seems to follow that the same is true of stroke."
Dr Shazam Hussain, stroke section head at the Cleveland
Clinic in Ohio, who was not involved in the study, said the
guidelines were long overdue.
"Certainly, there is something in common between men and
women in terms of stroke risk factors. It's also been recognized
there are differences," he said, noting that women tend to do
worse after a stroke and are also more likely to die from stroke
than men.
"I think recognizing that, putting that on the table as a
group that needs more focus when we do studies and when we care
for women is very important," he said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; editing by Gunna Dickson)