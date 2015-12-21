(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Dec 21 El Nino has helped produce an
unusually mild autumn and start to winter across the United
States, sharply cutting the demand for heating and worsening
the glut in supplies of natural gas and heating oil.
Warm weather and surging energy production have pushed
heating oil prices down to the lowest level since 2004 and
natural gas prices to the lowest since 1999.
El Nino's lingering effects and continued oversupply could
keep prices for both fuels under pressure for some time, with
the weather impacts persisting well into 2016.
According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA), heating demand has been 23 percent lower
than normal so far during the current heating season, which
began in July, (tmsnrt.rs/1MrbfWF).
Between September and November, every state in the
continental United States experienced above average
temperatures.
And temperatures were "much warmer" than normal in 41 states
across the Rockies, Great Plains, Midwest, Northeast and
Southeast. In many cases, average temperatures have been close
to the highest recorded since 1895 (tmsnrt.rs/1MrbtwY).
The run of exceptionally mild weather has continued into the
start of winter. Last week, heating demand was 30 percent below
normal for the time of year (tmsnrt.rs/1Mrbnpg).
WOPSENING OVERSUPPLY
Unseasonal warmth has sharply cut the amount of natural gas,
distillate fuel oil and electricity required to heat homes,
offices, schools and factories.
Consumption of distillate is down from 4 million barrels per
day in October to 3.6 million barrels per day in late November
and early December, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Most distillate is consumed by trucks, trains and in
construction vehicles as transport diesel rather than as heating
oil and distillate consumption typically declines slightly
towards the end of the year.
Nevertheless, the drop in consumption has been especially
pronounced this November and December, sending consumption to
the lowest level for the time of year in more than a decade (tmsnrt.rs/1MrbEIN).
Relative warmth has also cut gas consumption in buildings
that burn gas directly in their heating systems, as well as in
the power plants that supply homes, offices and other buildings
that have electric heaters.
Poor demand for both fuels has combined with surging supply
to leave the country carrying unusually high stockpiles.
Refineries are running at record rates to meet strong demand
for gasoline, leaving the market with a large oversupply of
unwanted distillates.
And gas production is still increasing as drilling firms
sink a new generation of super wells into the highly productive
Marcellus and Utica formations beneath the northeast United
States.
Distillate stocks hit 152 million barrels in the week ending
Dec 11, which was 21 million barrels higher than the 10-year
average, and 30 million barrels higher than at the same point in
2014 (tmsnrt.rs/1MrbMI8).
The amount of gas in working storage is almost 18 percent
higher than normal, at a seasonal record, and falling more
slowly than usual at this time of year (reut.rs/1MrbP6K).
EFFECTS SET TO LINGER
Every El Nino is different, and the impact on weather is
complicated and still not fully understood, according to NOAA.
But the warmer than normal weather could continue for some
time. The current El Nino is one of the three strongest since
1950 (the others in the top three occurred in 1997/98 and
1982/83) and will likely last well into 2016.
The biggest impact on the United States is probably still to
come ("December El Nino update: phenomenal cosmic powers" NOAA,
Dec. 10).
"While the warmer-than-average ocean waters are likely
reaching their peak about now, they will remain a huge source of
warmth for the next several months to drive the main impacts on
temperature and rain/snow over North America, which typically
follow the peak. The main impacts season is December-March,"
according to NOAA.
"Most models indicate that a strong El Nino will continue
through the northern hemisphere winter 2015/16" followed by a
return to more normal conditions by late spring or early summer
("El Nino Diagnostic Discussion" NOAA, Dec. 10).
