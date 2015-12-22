By Scott DiSavino Dec 22 As one of the warmest U.S. winters moves into the new year, nothing will change the pattern unless the polar vortex unexpectedly invades the country from the Arctic, meteorologists said. With home heating demand running 20 percent below normal, January through March would need to be as cold as early 2014 to make this an average winter, according to federal data. Last year the fast moving current of air encircling the Arctic, called the polar vortex, moved down from Canada, causing the coldest U.S. winter in at least 35 years. Instead, Thomson Reuters Analytics forecasts suggest the United States will have the second warmest first quarter in a decade due to the strong El Niño weather pattern. The phenomenon occurs when the Pacific Ocean near the equator is warmer than normal, affecting climates around the world. This sets the course for a full U.S. winter with 14 percent fewer heating degree days (HDDs), a measure of heating demand for homes and businesses, than the norm. Barring an abrupt weakening in the El Niño, "it is very unlikely we will see the season be anything but one of the warmest winters on record," said Brad Harvey, lead forecaster at MDA Weather Services in Gaithersburg, Maryland. "Even if we assume a normal January, February and March, which is not our forecast, this winter would still be one of the five warmest November-March seasons going back to 1950." With such forecasts, U.S. natural gas prices are unlikely to gain much ground over the next few months. Gas prices this year have been the lowest since 1999 as record production from shale formations has outstripped even healthy demand. This U.S. winter is shaping up to be the warmest since 2011-2012 and the second warmest on record, with an estimated 3,000 HDDs for the heating season from November through March, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics. That marks an abrupt reversal from the last two winters when the polar vortex caused temperatures across much of the country to plummet and power plants to scramble for gas supplies in the U.S. Northeast. So far this winter, the lower 48 U.S. states have had only 831 HDDs, the fewest since 2010, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics. That is 198 days short of the 30-year average for this period. To make up for the deficit, the first quarter would need 276 more HDDs than usual to reach the 30-year norm of 3,485 by the end of March. MID-WINTER REVERSAL? Freak changes have happened, though. In the 1989-1990 winter, for instance, November and December were 20 percent colder than usual, based on the HDD data. But the first quarter was 15 percent warmer than usual as the jet stream shifted north and changed the North Atlantic Oscillation, which measures surface sea-level pressure differences, from negative to positive. Strong positive phases of the oscillation tend to be associated with above-normal temperatures in the eastern United States, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The latest NOAA data shows the North Atlantic Oscillation was positive in November 2015 and is expected to remain so in December and into early January. For a table on HDDs since 1980 and forecasts for the winter of 2015-2016, see: Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Total 1980-1981 961 676 586 1981-1982 489 831 1059 773 603 3756 1982-1983 521 690 859 681 564 3316 1983-1984 502 1007 994 653 677 3832 1984-1985 556 698 1060 797 529 3640 1985-1986 513 958 839 717 505 3532 1986-1987 553 787 901 679 547 3467 1987-1988 476 760 981 788 568 3573 1988-1989 484 812 761 839 583 3478 1989-1990 529 1042 702 634 510 3418 1990-1991 436 798 910 609 536 3290 1991-1992 575 741 826 629 555 3326 1992-1993 553 801 844 796 620 3614 1993-1994 565 794 1000 785 552 3696 1994-1995 466 707 821 715 527 3236 1995-1996 584 850 929 746 680 3790 1996-1997 617 751 923 661 529 3481 1997-1998 592 803 750 607 589 3340 1998-1999 463 732 845 620 620 3280 1999-2000 405 751 867 630 469 3122 2000-2001 617 1009 916 717 643 3902 2001-2002 383 699 769 667 616 3134 2002-2003 559 801 938 803 559 3660 2003-2004 480 775 968 779 470 3472 2004-2005 478 792 856 653 619 3399 2005-2006 466 862 663 717 574 3283 2006-2007 462 688 846 832 468 3297 2007-2008 511 797 901 765 599 3573 2008-2009 528 854 961 690 556 3590 2009-2010 441 897 947 810 526 3621 2010-2011 519 893 975 751 578 3716 2011-2012 470 724 772 653 357 2977 2012-2013 530 703 846 743 658 3479 2013-2014 584 867 1004 832 681 3969 2014-2015 630 716 910 897 573 3726 2015-2016 444 589* 834* 670* 474* 3011* Normal 502 807 888 712 576 3485 Note: asterisks denote forecasts, not actual numbers (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Leff and Richard Chang)