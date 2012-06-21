* Brownout in parts of New York City
* Power grids expect to have enough power
* Temperatures could reach record Thursday
By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, June 21 A heat wave blanketed the U.S.
Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, sparking a brownout in New York City
an d forced utilities to ask customers to conserve electricity.
Despite local transmission problems, regional power grid
operators in New York, New England and the 13 states served by a
regional transmission group expected to have enough power to
meet soaring demand on Thursday, the second day of the mini heat
wave.
After reaching 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) on
Wednesday, temperatures in New York, the nation's biggest
metropolitan area, were expected Thursday to match the record
high for the day of 97 degrees before slipping to 92 degrees on
Friday and into the 80s over the weekend.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until
Thursday night.
Average highs in New York at this time of year are about 81.
New York utility Consolidated Edison Inc continued to
reduce power in neighborhoods in Queens and Brooklyn Thursday
morning due to equipment problems.
About 600 customers in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx had no
power early Thursday, Con Edison spokesman Chris Olert told
Reuters.
Wednesday night, Con Edison reduced power and asked
customers to curtail use of non-essential appliances in affected
neighborhoods to protect equipment and maintain service as crews
work to solve the problem.
In brownouts, incandescent lights are dimmer, water is warm
rather than hot, and motors move slower.
DEMAND RESPONSE
The New York Power Authority (NYPA) and New York's power
grid operator, the New York Independent System Operator,
activated programs in the city and parts of the state Wednesday
afternoon to curb peak demand. NYPA said it may activate the
demand response program again on Thursday.
Under the programs, subway cars lose air conditioning,
people wait longer for elevators, and office lobby lights are
dimmed.
Still, utilities say they keep the lights on and air
conditioners humming for everyone as well as keep power prices
from climbing too high.
Besides reducing usage, demand-response participants can run
onsite power generators to take the load off the grid.
The PJM regional transmission grid issued a hot-weather
alert for Wednesday and Thursday, telling generators and
transmission owners to delay maintenance on plants and power
lines until the heat wave passes.
PJM is the biggest power grid in the United States, serving
60 million people in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states.
Power prices in PJM, the most active hub in the United
States, jumped about 70 percent on Wednesday to the $150s per
megawatt hour for Thursday delivery. New England prices jumped
almost 80 percent to the $170s for Thursday.
New England's grid operator also asked generators and
transmission owners to put off maintenance during the heat wave.