* Brownouts in parts of New York City
* Regional power grids expect to have enough power
* NYC temperatures could reach record Thursday
By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, June 21 A heat wave blanketed the U.S.
mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thursday, sparking brownouts in
New York City and forcing utilities across the region to ask
customers to conserve electricity.
Despite local transmission problems, regional power grid
operators in New York, New England and the 13 states served by
the PJM regional transmission group expected to have enough
power to meet soaring demand on the second day of the hot
weather.
Thursday's high of 94 degrees F (34 C) in New York, the
nation's biggest metropolitan area, matched the high Wednesday,
which was the first day of summer. Friday's high is forecast to
ease to 92 degrees, to be followed by weekend highs in the
mid-80s, only a few degrees above typical late June
temperatures.
The National Weather Service extended a heat advisory until
Friday evening for New York City.
New York utility Consolidated Edison Inc continued to
reduce power voltage, known as a brownout, in neighborhoods in
the boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn on Thursday due to equipment
problems.
Only 100 customers were without power by Thursday afternoon,
down from about 600 earlier in the day, Con Edison spokesman
Chris Olert told Reuters.
On Wednesday night, Con Edison reduced power and asked
customers to curtail use of non-essential appliances in affected
neighborhoods to protect equipment and maintain service as crews
work to solve the problem.
In brownouts, incandescent lights are dimmer, water is warm
rather than hot, and motors move slower.
DEMAND RESPONSE
The New York Power Authority (NYPA) and New York's power
grid operator, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO),
activated programs in the city and parts of the state on
Wednesday and Thursday to curb peak demand.
Under the programs, which compensate consumers for reducing
usage, subway cars could lose air conditioning, people may wait
longer for elevators, and lights in office lobbies may be
dimmed.
Still, utilities say the reductions go a long way to helping
keep the lights on and air conditioners humming for everyone, as
well as keeping power prices from climbing too high.
Besides reducing usage, participants in the demand-response
programs can run onsite power generators to take the load off
the grid.
The PJM regional transmission grid issued a hot-weather
alert for Wednesday and Thursday, telling generators and
transmission owners to delay maintenance on plants and power
lines until the heat wave passes.
PJM is the biggest power grid in the United States, serving
60 million people in 13 mid-Atlantic and Midwest states.
Power prices in PJM, the most active hub in the United
States, jumped about 70 percent to the $150s per megawatt hour
for Thursday delivery. New England prices jumped almost 80
percent to the $170s for Thursday.
New England's grid operator also asked generators and
transmission owners to put off maintenance during the heat wave.
RECORDS TESTED
The NYISO forecast demand on Thursday would reach 33,500
megawatts (MW), approaching a state record of 33,939 MW set in
August 2006.
PJM expects demand for power to peak at 151,767 MW on
Thursday, well below an all-time high of 163,760 MW set last
July.
ISO New England, which operates the grid in the six New
England states, forecast peak demand would hit 26,620 MW on
Thursday, below the region's all-time high of 28,130 MW set in
August 2006.
The biggest utilities and generators in the Northeast
include units of Illinois-based Exelon Corp, Ohio-based
FirstEnergy Corp and American Electric Power Co Inc
, North Carolina-based Duke Energy Corp and Con
Edison.