* Wednesday afternoon thunderstorms expected to relieve
swelter
* Con Edison reduced voltage in New York City
* Three nuclear power plants were shut down
By Scott DiSavino
July 18 Power companies in the U.S. Northeast
and Mid-Atlantic kept electricity flowing to most consumers
throughout a three-day heat wave that had air conditioners
humming despite the shutdown of three nuclear plants.
New York City electric company Consolidated Edison,
which powers the biggest and most congested city in the United
States, reduced voltage in neighborhoods in Manhattan and
Brooklyn on Wednesday, allowing workers to fix some failed
equipment.
Customers do not lose power in a voltage reduction, but
incandescent lights, for example, glow dimmer, hot water heaters
take longer and some motors run slower.
Con Edison reported a new 2012 peak for electrical demand at
1 p.m. of 12,836 megawatts, eclipsing the previous high for the
year set on Tuesday but below the record peak of 13,189 MW set
on July 22, 2011. One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
Temperatures in New York City hit 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33
Celsius) on Monday and 96 on Tuesday, and were expected to reach
100 on Wednesday. T h understorms that hit the New York area
Wednesday afternoon were expected to break the heat wave,
bringing temperatures closer to normal levels in the 80s by
Thursday, according to AccuWeather.com.
The nuclear units shut by early Wednesday included
Constellation Nuclear Energy Group's Nine Mile Point 1 in New
York and Calvert Cliffs 1 in Maryland, and Exelon Corp's
Limerick 1 in Pennsylvania.
Calvert Cliffs 1 however was back up and running earlier
Wednesday morning.
Constellation Nuclear Energy is owned by units of Exelon and
French power company Electricite de France SA (EDF).
Two of those nuclear units are located in the PJM power
grid, which told generators and transmission owners to prepare
for heavy air-conditioning demand but did not take any steps
that customers would notice to reduce usage on Wednesday.
PJM is the biggest power grid in the U.S., serving more than
60 million people in 13 Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states and the
District of Columbia.
On Tuesday, PJM activated its demand-response programs in
parts of Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio to help maintain
voltage levels as a lot of power flowed west across those states
into the Midwest region.
Some of that power was moving into the grid operated by
MISO, the Midwest transmission system operator that oversees 11
U.S. Midwest states and Manitoba in Canada. Demand in the MISO
regions on Tuesday fell short of the record high set in July
2011, and lower demand was forecast for Wednesday.
No other power grids forecast that peak demand this week
would reach record levels.
For a factbox on record peaks, see
DEMAND RESPONSE
In New York, demand-response programs to relieve some of the
stress on power lines were also activated.
Demand response programs pay consumers to cut back on
electric use during peak times or when power prices are high by
shutting off unnecessary lights, elevators and other equipment,
reducing air conditioning and even turning on backup generators
to reduce the amount of power taken from the grid.
The biggest power companies in regions that baked during the
latest heat wave include units of Duke Energy, Exelon,
FirstEnergy Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc,
Xcel Energy Inc, Con Edison, National Grid PLC
and Northeast Utilities.