NEW YORK, April 24 Money manager B. Robert
Williamson Jr., the nephew of Wall Street investment guru Julian
Robertson, was found dead on Sunday in North Carolina, in water
surrounding an island.
Williamson, who was 55, was managing director and portfolio
manager of hedged U.S. equities strategy at Chilton Investment
Co in Stanford, Connecticut. He joined the firm in January 2011.
He was staying with family members at a house on Figure
Eight Island, a gated development on a barrier island near
Wilmington.
Williamson was reported missing Sunday morning after he did
not return from a party Saturday night that took place at
another location on the island, less than a mile from the house,
according to New Hanover County Sheriff Deputy Jason Augst.
After a search that included a helicopter and a dive team,
Williamson's car was discovered underwater off a boat ramp.
Authorities do not suspect foul play, Augst said.
Williamson was one of six portfolio managers at Chilton,
which manages a total of about $6 billion in assets. Richard
Chilton Jr., the firm's chairman and chief executive officer,
will take over management of Williamson's U.S. Hedged Equities
fund.
"Robert was a dear friend, and he will be missed," a
statement from Chilton read.
"His curiosity, enthusiasm, intellect, and passion for stock
picking were gifts he shared with all who knew him. We extend
our heartfelt condolences to his family at this extremely sad
time."
Williamson joined Chilton after a hedge fund he cofounded
with Edward McAree folded at the end of 2010. Before starting
his own fund, he spent two years at his uncle's firm, Tiger
Management Corp. He began his career at Donaldson, Lufkin &
Jenrette.
Williamson was also the step-brother of Louis Bacon, the
founder of Moore Capital Management.