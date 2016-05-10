NEW YORK May 10 At quick glance, public
pensions should be running from hedge funds.
The secretive investment firms famous for their
market-beating returns - and high fees to match - have recently
produced losses or meager profits far below expectations. And
thanks to a steady stream of bad publicity, public perception of
the industry may be at an all-time low. At least one recent
estimate found that clients are pulling money at a rate not seen
since the financial crisis, according to research firm HFR's
tally of industry flows.
Recent moves by a few large institutional investors were
seen as the beginning of a mass exodus. In 2014, the $300
billion California Public Employees' Retirement System said it
was getting out of most hedge funds. Then, this February, the
$15 billion Illinois State Board of Investment said it would
reduce its target allocation from 10 percent to just 3 percent.
In April, the $51 billion New York City Employees Retirement
System (NYCERS) decided to exit hedge funds entirely.
Henry Garrido, a worker union leader and NYCERS trustee,
cited the industry's high fees and poor performance in scoring a
near-unanimous vote in favor of his proposal to axe about $1.4
billion from hedge funds including Brevan Howard and D.E. Shaw
Group, about 3 percent of its portfolio.
"I think it's insane," Garrido said in a pension trustee
meeting this year, "that we keep pouring money into hedge
funds."
Data, however, suggest that U.S. public pensions are staying
put. The number of public pensions that use hedge funds has
steadily increased to 282 in 2016 from 234 in 2010, data from
research firm Preqin show. The average percentage of pension
portfolios in hedge funds has also rose to nearly 10 percent.
Steve Yoakum, executive director of the Public School &
Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri, said his
pensions are sticking with hedge funds despite concerns about
high fees and low returns.
"We are parking our money there because we don't like the
alternatives," Yoakum told Reuters, adding "They are doing what
they were hired to do."
Approximately 12 percent of the systems' $38 billion is
invested with hedge funds, including those managed by AQR
Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies, Pershing Square
Capital Management, Och-Ziff Capital Management and Bridgewater
Associates.
Indeed, most institutional investors do not look to hedge
funds primarily for outsize returns. A 2014 Preqin survey found
the most important factor were returns uncorrelated to stock
markets, followed by gains regardless of market direction, and
lowering portfolio volatility, among others. Just 7 percent said
high returns were an objective, according to Preqin.
Teachers in Missouri are not the only ones sticking with
hedge funds. Recent surveys by Deutsche Bank, Preqin and
BlackRock show that the majority of pensions and other
institutional investors were keeping or increasing their hedge
fund allocations.
Large public pensions planning or considering an increase to
their hedge fund allocation are the California State Teachers
Retirement System, and the general state pensions of
Massachusetts and North Carolina. At least six pensions are
considering an investment in hedge funds for the first time,
according to Preqin, including the Chicago Firemen's Annuity &
Benefit Fund, Louisiana School Employees' Retirement System,
Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System and the San Francisco
Employees' Retirement System. None of the them responded to
questions seeking comment.
FRUSTRATION AND HARD BARGAINS
Pensions may be standing by hedge funds, but they must
reckon with increased frustration.
Public perception may be at a low point. Hedge fund managers
seem to be pilloried daily by politicians and plutocrats,
including Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and
billionaire Warren Buffett. Organized labor has also been highly
critical of hedge funds; a coalition of New York state unions
are the major backers of the "Hedge Clippers," a protest group
launched in early 2015. A popular U.S. television series,
Showtime's "Billions", also plays on the industry's negative
stereotypes, including risky investing, insider trading and
conspicuous consumption.
Joanne Fonseca, a retired public school teacher in Rhode
Island whose pension invested in Luxor Capital Group and
Och-Ziff, tapped into a growing sense of anger.
"I am struggling to pay my electric bill while these hedge
fund managers waste fuel riding around in private planes," she
said.
Eric Nierenberg, senior investment officer in charge of
picking hedge funds at Massachusetts' $60 billion state pension,
said the fund has been aggressive in pushing for lower fees.
It exited funds of hedge funds, which come with an
additional layer of costs; the move translated into an annual
savings of $38.2 million. And its negotiations on fees and
getting funds to agree to custom accounts saves the pension fund
$26.5 million a year.
"The fundraising environment has changed and the kind of
conversations you can have with managers are different,"
Nierenberg said.
Incentive fees - the amount of investment gains that a hedge
fund manager can take of client gains - fell by an average of
5.3 percent between the end of 2011 and year-end 2015, according
to industry data tracker HFR.
Others are looking elsewhere. Jonathan Grabel, chief
investment officer of the $14 billion Public Employees
Retirement Association of New Mexico, said the fund was exiting
a fund managed by Pershing Square, among other stock-focused
managers, in favor of increasing allocation to credit and real
assets.
Sona Menon, head of North American pensions at investment
consultant Cambridge Associates, said that some retirement
systems dissatisfied with hedge funds had not devoted enough of
their assets to them for a long enough period of time, and then
had unfairly compared them to stock market gains in the recent
bull market - just as markets may be cooling.
"The timing here couldn't be poorer," Menon said.
Mark McCombe, global head of BlackRock's institutional
client business, said pensions will continue to look to hedge
funds to help them achieve their financial goals.
"These are very individual decisions," McCombe said of the
CalPERS and NYCERS pull outs. "This is not a systemic move away
from hedge funds."
(Editing by Bernard Orr)