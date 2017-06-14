(Adds RBC comment in second paragraph)
By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, June 14 Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned
as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the
Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of
Canada, a person familiar with the move said on
Wednesday.
Yalmokas will start at RBC's New York office in September in
a bid to expand its financing business for investment managers,
according to the person, who was not authorized to discuss the
information publicly. RBC spokeswoman Hannah Sloane confirmed on
Wednesday that Yalmokas would join the bank in September.
Yalmokas had joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2011
from UBS Group AG, where he also worked in a role
providing investment services to hedge funds. He resigned from
the bank last week, the person said.
Reuters could not immediately learn who is replacing
Yalmokas at Bank of America. A representative for the bank did
not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Diane Craft and
Andrew Hay)