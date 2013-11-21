NEW YORK Nov 20 Prominent hedge fund advisor
Ezra Zask pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in a
New York court on Wednesday, avoiding jail time for the charges.
The founder of hedge fund consulting firm SFC Associates and
author of numerous books on investing was arrested in his
Manhattan apartment in July of last year after police, acting on
a search warrant, found numerous illegal videos and images on
his computer, the New York City police department said.
Zask entered the guilty plea in front of New York Supreme
Court Judge Larry Stephen and is scheduled to be sentenced in
March.
"The agreed upon sentence is one of probation," Zask's
lawyer Alan Futerfas said.
Zask formed SFC Associates in 1991 after he founded a fund
managing more than $1 billion for institutional and individual
investors, according to the company website. SFC Associates
senior principal Jean-Baptiste Carelus did not respond to a
request for comment.
The firm advises clients on asset allocation and risk
management and Zask has served as an expert witness in dozens of
banking industry cases. His resume also includes several
university teaching positions and degrees from Princeton and
Columbia.