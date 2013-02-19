NEW YORK Feb 19 The Federal Bureau of
Investigation said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation
into potential insider trading in shares of H.J. Heinz Co
just before a takeover announcement last week.
The announcement follows the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's decision to freeze assets connected to a Swiss
trading account from which the alleged insider trades were made.
"The FBI is aware of the trading anomalies the day before
Heinz' announcement," a spokesman said. "The FBI is consulting
with the SEC to determine if a crime was committed."
Heinz on Thursday announced a deal to be acquired for $23
billion by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc and
Brazil's 3G Capital.