Jan 27 A helicopter being used to inspect power
lines in rural Colorado hooked one of the wires and crashed on
Monday, killing all three people on board, law enforcement
officials said.
The helicopter went down shortly after 11 a.m. near the
ranching community of Silt, about 17 miles west of Glenwood
Springs in western Colorado, Garfield County Sheriff's spokesman
Walter Stowe said.
Stowe said all three occupants were believed to have died on
impact and that two Garfield County sheriff's deputies were on
the scene within minutes of the crash.
The crash victims or the company they were working for at
the time were not immediately identified by authorities. Stowe
said he did not know the make of the helicopter.
