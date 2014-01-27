Jan 27 A helicopter being used to inspect power lines in rural Colorado hooked one of the wires and crashed on Monday, killing all three people on board, law enforcement officials said.

The helicopter went down shortly after 11 a.m. near the ranching community of Silt, about 17 miles west of Glenwood Springs in western Colorado, Garfield County Sheriff's spokesman Walter Stowe said.

Stowe said all three occupants were believed to have died on impact and that two Garfield County sheriff's deputies were on the scene within minutes of the crash.

The crash victims or the company they were working for at the time were not immediately identified by authorities. Stowe said he did not know the make of the helicopter. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and James Dalgleish)