(Adds three missing naval personnel found, two still missing)
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A U.S. Navy helicopter
crashed in the central Red Sea on Sunday with five military
personnel on board, a statement from U.S. Naval Forces Central
Command said.
Three of the people on board the aircraft have been found
and are "stable" while the other two are still being sought, the
statement said.
The MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea
Combat Squadron 6 crashed while operating with the
guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence, the statement
said.
"The crash was not due to any sort of hostile activity," the
statement said.
The incident was under investigation, it added.
