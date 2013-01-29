WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday improper maintenance was the likely cause of a Dec. 7, 2011 air tour helicopter crash near Las Vegas that killed the pilot and four passengers.

The board said its investigation of the crash of a Sundance Helicopters Eurocopter AS350 found inadequate maintenance, including degraded material, improper installation and inadequate inspections.

"This investigation is a potent reminder that what happens in the maintenance hangar is just as important for safety as what happens in the air," NTSB Chairman Deborah Hersman said in a statement.