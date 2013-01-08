* Lower level Army officials recommended new competition
* New aircraft would replace aging OH-58 Kiowa Warriors
* Timing of decision complicated by budget questions,
nomination
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Jan 8 U.S. Army leaders want more
information before they approve a multibillion-dollar
competition to replace the Army's Vietnam-era OH-58 Kiowa
Warrior helicopters, which may delay a decision on the matter by
several months, an Army official said Tuesday.
Army Colonel John Lynch, capability manager with the Army's
Training and Doctrine Command, said acquisition and requirements
officials proposed buying new armed scout helicopters rather
than upgrading the existing aircraft when they met with Vice
Chief of Staff General Lloyd Austin before Christmas.
Rather than approving the recommendation as expected, Lynch
said Austin asked for "a lot of details" about flight
demonstrations conducted by potential bidders last fall, the
timing and scope of the proposed acquisition and how increased
use of unmanned planes would affect the Army's requirement.
"We were expecting to get a decision from the vice (chief)
but we did not," Lynch said at an event hosted by Boeing Co.
. He said the Army was now expected to finalize its plans
during the first quarter of 2013, or possibly sooner.
"It's an affordability question for the Army," he said,
noting that other programs competed for funding in the Army's
aviation account. Army leaders also want to avoid problems that
plagued earlier attempts to replace the OH-58 helicopters.
If approved, this would be the Army's third attempt to start
replacing the OH-58 helicopters, which were built by Bell
Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc. The basic OH-58
airframe dates back to the Vietnam War era, although it has been
upgraded and modernized several times to keep it current.
Boeing and a number of other weapons makers hope to bid for
a contract that could eventually be worth $6 billion to $8
billion. It represents one of few new acquisition programs on
the horizon at a time when arms companies are bracing for cuts
in military spending after a decade of unbridled growth.
Boeing has said it plans to offer a version of its AH-6
Little Bird if the competition is launched, while Sikorsky
Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp and the
North American unit of Europe's EADS, have each
invested heavily to develop new, more capable helicopters for a
possible competition.
Bell Helicopter; AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's
Finmeccanica SpA; MD Helicopters; and AVX Aircraft are also
interested in the program.
Lynch said Austin's additional questions reflected the
Army's determination to structure a possible acquisition program
properly after two failed attempts to replace the service's
aging fleet of Kiowa Warriors over the past decade.
"It was all from a perspective of 'We've canceled two scout
programs in the last 10 years, so let's make sure we're being
very deliberate and we actually get this one right,'" Lynch
said, adding his belief that this was "probably the last chance
... to accomplish that task."
Reuters reported in November that Army officials were
backing a new competition, but said senior officials still
needed to sign off on the plan.
Lynch said Army officials are expected to provide the
requested details to Austin in an initial briefing later this
month, but the timing of a final decision may be complicated by
uncertainty about the size of the Pentagon's budget and Austin's
nomination to head U.S. Central Command nomination.
He said the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer Frank Kendall
would also need to approve a new acquisition, but that was
unlikely to occur until after Congress decides whether to impose
significant additional military spending cuts in March or not.
The best-case scenario, he said, would see the launch of a
new "Armed Aerial Scout" competition around mid-2014 since it
takes about a year to develop the rules for a new competition.
That would point to a contract award in late 2014 or early 2015.
The Army completed a series of flight demonstrations -- and
visits to the factories of companies that did not have a
prototype available -- last summer and early fall.
Lynch said several of the aircraft met or exceeded
recommended performance requirements, and some were in the
Pentagon's target range of $13 million to $15 million per
aircraft, while others cost less and others cost more.
He said the evaluation of the new aircraft would include an
assessment of their life-cycle costs over 30 years.
If the new competition is not approved, the Army will have
to upgrade the OH-58 helicopters, he said, noting the cost of
keeping the older aircraft flying would increase over time.
The fate of the competition may depend heavily on the
outcome of congressional negotiations about cutting U.S.
deficits, and how many additional reductions the Pentagon is
forced to accept on top of $487 billion in cuts already slated
to take effect over the next decade.