By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
easily passed a measure that would prevent a shutdown of the
U.S. helium reserve program in early October.
Helium - best known as the gas used to fill party balloons -
is a critical product in the aerospace and defense industries
and also used in the manufacture of smart phones and medical
equipment, among other things.
Under current law the Federal Helium Program was scheduled
to end on Oct. 7, barring reauthorization by Congress.
The Interior Department, which operates the program, had
indicated it would have to start reducing supplies on Oct. 1 to
prepare for a shutdown of the reserve.
Closing the reserve would have risked a disruption to the
U.S. economy, backers of the legislation warned. The reserve
provides 42 percent of U.S. crude helium and 35 percent of world
supplies.
The Senate vote was 97-2. Republicans Ted Cruz of Texas and
Jeff Sessions of Alabama dissented.
The White House on Thursday said it supported the Senate
vote to keep the reserve operational.
"The impending shutdown of this program would cause a spike
in helium prices that would harm many U.S. industries and
disrupt national security programs," the White House's Office of
Management and Budget said in a statement.
The Senate action, it said, would provide for an orderly
transition of the federal government out of the helium market.
Senator Edward Markey, Democrat of Massachusetts, who as a
member of Congress was co-author of the House version that
passed in April, praised the Senate passage of the bill.
"Hospitals and technology manufacturers will still get the
helium they need, and this bill will provide important
transparency for the pricing of this vital resource," Markey
said in a statement.
The Bureau of Land Management, an Interior Department
agency, runs the program out of offices in Amarillo, Texas.
Helium is most commonly recovered from natural gas deposits,
many of them in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, the BLM said on its
website.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gary Hill and Steve
Orlofsky)