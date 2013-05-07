NEW YORK May 7 Only half of people in the
United States who have ever been infected with hepatitis C get
proper testing for the liver-destroying disease, U.S. health
officials said on Tuesday.
Proper testing is a two-step process in which people who
have antibodies get referred for a second more sophisticated
test to detect the virus.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, many people who have taken a blood test showing they
have been infected with the virus do not get the necessary
follow-up testing indicating whether they still need treatment.
"Complete testing is critical to ensure that those who are
infected receive the care and treatment for hepatitis C that
they need in order to prevent liver cancer and other serious and
potentially deadly health consequences," CDC Director Dr. Thomas
Frieden said in a statement.
For its study in the CDC publication Vital Signs,
researchers looked at data from eight areas across the nation.
Of the hepatitis C cases detected with antibody testing, only
51 percent also included a follow-up test result that identified
current infection, meaning they were likely unaware if they were
still infected with the virus.
As a result of the findings, the CDC is issuing guidelines
urging doctors to do follow-up testing on patients to ensure
they get the proper treatment.
Hepatitis C, which is transmitted through the blood, kills
more than 15,000 Americans each year, mostly from hepatitis
C-related illness, such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.
Although a small number of people who test positive for
antibodies to hepatitis C infection can clear the virus on their
own, about 80 percent of those who test positive remain infected
and can develop significant complications from the disease.
In August, the CDC issued new guidelines recommending that
all baby boomers be tested for hepatitis C, citing studies
suggesting more than 2 million Americans born between 1945 and
1965 may be infected with the virus.
The agency had previously recommended testing only in
individuals with certain known risk factors for the infection.
It estimates that around 3.2 million Americans are chronically
infected with hepatitis C.
The testing may help people get treatment with newly
available therapies that can cure around 75 percent of
infections.
The field has attracted broad interest with two new
hepatitis C drugs, Incivek from Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Merck & Co's Victrelis.
Companies including Gilead Sciences Inc aim to
improve on those medicines with pill-only regimens.