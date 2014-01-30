PHILADELPHIA Jan 30 A McDonald's worker accused
of dealing heroin in Happy Meal boxes to customers using the
code phrase "I'd like to buy a toy" was being held on bail on
Thursday in Pittsburgh, a spokesman for a local prosecutor said.
Police arrested Shantia Dennis, 26, on Wednesday on charges
of drug distribution after undercover officers conducted a
controlled buy under the Golden Arches, according to a statement
from the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.
They also seized a 50-unit bag of heroin from Dennis as well
as 10 units purchased by the plainclothes officers, DA spokesman
Mike Manko said.
Drive-thru customers who mentioned the code phrase into the
order microphone were directed to the first of two drive-thru
windows, where they would be handed a Happy Meal box with heroin
inside, Manko said.
Police do not know how long drug sales had been occurring at
the Pittsburgh McDonald's. There was no indication that the
franchise owner knew the drug deals were taking place, Manko
said.
Dennis is being held on $30,000 bail at the Allegheny County
Jail.
(Reporting by Daniel Kelley; Editing by Barbara Goldberg,
Bernard Orr)