By Julia Edwards
| EDGARTOWN, Mass.
EDGARTOWN, Mass. Aug 17 The White House
announced a new strategy on Monday to tackle the explosion in
heroin use in a collection of eastern states, focusing on
treating addicts rather than punishing them and targeting
high-level suppliers for arrest.
The move is a response to a sharp rise in the use of heroin
and opiate-based painkillers, which the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control has described as an epidemic.
Heroin use has more than doubled among people aged 18-25 in
the United States in the past decade, according to CDC figures,
while overdose death rates have nearly quadrupled. An estimated
45 percent of U.S. heroin users are also addicted to
prescription painkillers.
Announcing the 'Heroin Response Strategy' on Monday, Michael
Botticelli, Director of National Drug Control Policy, said the
new plan will address the heroin and painkiller epidemics as
both "a public health and a public safety issue."
Under the plan, $2.5 million of $13.4 million in new funding
to combat drug trafficking will target regions the White House
said are facing a severe heroin threat: Appalachia, New England,
New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and
Baltimore.
The Obama administration will work with local law
enforcement to increase access to treatment for addicts and try
to trace the sources of heroin trafficking.
The policy is in line with new criminal justice strategies
that seek to treat more drug offenders as addicts within the
public health system rather than as criminals who must serve
long sentences in jail.
Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio and Democrat Senator
Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island have pushed for such policies
for more than a year in Congress.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Rigby)