By Dave Warner
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Oct 10 Candy is dandy for The
Hershey Co., which on Thursday said it is launching a
soft caramel creme candy that is its first new brand in the
United States in 30 years.
The candy, named Lancaster, will be available in January and
come in three flavors - caramel, vanilla and caramel, and
vanilla and raspberry - the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company
said.
"You can really sink your teeth into it, but it is not very
sticky on your teeth," said Steven Schiller, the company's
senior vice president for sweets and refreshment, using the
words "soft" and "meaty" to describe the new product.
Its name stems from the company's history. Founder Milton
Hershey's original confection company was called the Lancaster
Caramel Co.
"The introduction of the Lancaster brand marks a significant
milestone for the Hershey Co, as it's the first time the company
has launched a new brand that is not a brand extension or
acquisition in the last 30 years," the company said in a
statement.
Hershey, the biggest chocolate maker in North America,
makes popular sweets such as Hershey's Kisses, Reese's Peanut
Butter Cups, Almond Joy, Good & Plenty, Kit Kat wafers, Milk
Duds, Heath toffee bars, Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher hard candy.
Introduction of the new brand marks a company focus on
product innovation, said Erin Lash, a Morningstar equities
analyst who follows Hershey.
"They are looking to grow," she said. Hershey is aiming to
increase sales by nearly 50 percent, to $10 billion annually, by
2017, she said.
The company said it launched the Lancaster brand in China
earlier this year.