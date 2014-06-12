By Daniel Wallis
| DENVER, June 12
DENVER, June 12 A Colorado maker of marijuana
edibles says it was surprised to be sued by Hershey Co,
which accused it of ripping off the design of the company's
iconic chocolates and candies, because it changed its packaging
six months ago.
Hershey sued TinctureBelle LLC in U.S. District Court in
Denver last week, alleging trademark infringement. It also said
there was a safety risk because consumers, especially children,
might eat the pot products by mistake.
In a statement released late on Wednesday, TinctureBelle
owner Char Mayes said the lawsuit came as a "huge" surprise.
"We changed our entire label line approximately six months
ago, long before these allegations surfaced," Mayes said. "Our
new packaging looks nothing like Hershey's or anyone else's."
In its lawsuit, Pennsylvania-based Hershey said the
packaging of TinctureBelle's marijuana-infused Ganja Joy bars
was too similar to the Almond Joy product it makes.
It also said three other TinctureBelle edibles - Hasheath,
Hashees and Dabby Patty - were knockoffs of its Heath, Reese's
peanut butter cups and York peppermint patty candies.
Colorado Springs-based TinctureBelle said in its response
that it had not yet been served with the lawsuit, but that it
hoped the matter could be resolved as quickly as possible.
It said that, far from being offered to children alongside
regular treats, its products were sold in childproof packaging
and were only available to holders of a doctor-prescribed "Red
Card" through Colorado-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries.
Mayes said suggestions to the contrary in some reports
showed "a profound lack of awareness" of how pot edibles are
manufactured and sold under Colorado's regulatory regime.
Responding to the statement, a Hershey spokesman said on
Thursday the company believed it was a "clear case" of trademark
infringement and dilution.
"The court will decide if they have infringed on our
valuable trademarks," said the spokesman, Jeff Beckman.
Voters in Colorado approved a landmark ballot measure in
2012 that legalized recreational marijuana use for adults.
Last month, Governor John Hickenlooper tightened controls on
edible and concentrated forms of marijuana amid growing concerns
about safety issues over pot-infused goodies, after two adult
deaths possibly linked to such products.
Among the steps taken was the creation of a task force to
design packaging for marijuana edibles such as cookies and candy
that makes them easily distinguishable from regular foods.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)