WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. Treasury moved to
disrupt the fundraising and operation of the Iranian-backed
Hezbollah group on Thursday, imposing sanctions on four
operatives and a firm that have assisted the organization, long
seen as a terrorist outfit by Washington.
In a related action, the U.S. State Department sanctioned
Hezbollah commander Haytham 'Ali Tabataba'i under U.S.
counter-terrorism rules. 'Ali Tabataba'i has commanded Hezbollah
special forces, has operated in Syria and has been reported to
be in Yemen, the State Department said in a statement.
The sanctions prevent U.S. citizens from doing business with
the individuals and organization, Global Cleaners SARL. Saudi
Arabia joined the United States in imposing sanctions on some of
the people, the Treasury Department said in statement.
The department imposed sanctions on Muhammad al-Mukhtar
Kallas, Hasan Jamal-al-Din, Yosef Ayad and Muhammad Ghaleb
Hamdar.
It said Kallas and Jamal-al-Din provided financial services
for Hezbollah member and financier Adham Tabaja through work for
Al-Inmaa Engineering and Contracting LLC. The Treasury said
Global Cleaners was owned or controlled by Tabaja and had
sanitation contracts in Baghdad.
Ayad and Hamdar were designated for helping Hezbollah plan
and support acts of terrorism, the Treasury said. It said the
two were members of Hezbollah's External Security Organization.
Hamdar was arrested in Lima, Peru, in October 2014 on suspicion
of planning Hezbollah attacks in that country, it said.
Hezbollah enjoys strong support among Lebanon's Shi'ite
community and wields enormous political influence in that
country. Its military wing plays a major role in the Syrian
conflict.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John
Kerry have said they are troubled by Iran's support for regional
proxy groups such as Hezbollah.
Critics say the U.S. administration has not done enough to
counter Iran's activities and the groups it backs in the region,
especially in light of a nuclear deal reached last year that
lifted international sanctions on Iran.
