(New throughout; adds details, context, analyst comments)
By Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON Jan 7 The United States imposed
sanctions on Thursday on Lebanese financier Ali Youssef Charara
and his telecommunications company, saying they supported the
militant group Hezbollah.
The U.S. action freezes assets of Charara and his company
that are in the United States or in the control of Americans,
and prohibits Americans from engaging in transactions with them.
The U.S. Treasury Department said Charara, chairman and
general manager of Lebanon-based Spectrum Investment Group
Holding SAL, has received millions of dollars from Hezbollah to
invest in commercial projects that support the group.
Charara and Spectrum, which provides telecommunications
services in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Hezbollah, the Shi'ite Islamist political and military group
backed by Syria and Iran that wields considerable power in
Lebanon, has long been designated as a terrorist organization by
the United States.
"Hezbollah relies upon accomplices in the business community
to place, manage and launder its terrorist funds," said Adam
Szubin, acting Treasury under secretary for terrorism and
financial intelligence. "We are committed to exposing and
disrupting these networks to pressure Hezbollah's finances and
degrade its ability to foment violence in Lebanon, Syria and
across the region."
Thursday's designations were the first under a strengthened
sanctions law passed last month, the Hezbollah International
Financing Prevention Act of 2015.
Under the law, foreign institutions that process
transactions for Hezbollah or entities linked to the group risk
being barred from accessing the U.S. financial system.
"It not only means that American institutions can't do
business with those entities...but it also threatens to cut off
anybody who continues to provide them services from the U.S.
financial system," said Matthew Levitt, a former Treasury
official now at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
"The more designations that come out, the more meat, the more
power, the more strength it gives to the legislation."
Similar so-called "secondary" sanctions against foreign
companies doing business with Iran were used by the United
States to prod Iran into making concessions on its nuclear
program. The U.S. and other world powers reached a deal with
Iran last year that would lift those sanctions in return for
limits on the nuclear program.
(Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington and Mariam
Karouny in Beirut; Editing by Will Dunham and David Gregorio)