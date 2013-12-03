SAN FRANCISCO Dec 3 Bill Beckwith, a carpenter and co-host of the hit HGTV home improvement show "Curb Appeal," has died after a motorcycle accident in San Francisco, the medical examiner's officer said on Tuesday.

Beckwith, 38, died at a local hospital after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in San Francisco's Lower Haight neighborhood on Monday night, authorities said. Police said they had yet to determine the cause of the accident.

The driver of the car, who was not injured, was cooperating with police, said San Francisco police spokesman Gordon Shyy. Police did not release the driver's name.

Beckwith founded BBDesignBuild, a high-quality construction company, 12 years ago and co-hosted "Curb Appeal" for two seasons.

His father, a Maine farmer, taught him to grow vegetables, but Beckwith preferred to tend to the farm's old structures, according to a website for the show. He graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in modern dance and English, danced in New York City and studied kickboxing and acting, according to his actor's union profile.

Among his special skills Beckwith listed himself as a mountain climber, boxer, yogi and motorcyclist.

Beckwith's girlfriend, Yulia Korneeva, joined friends and relatives in writing about their loss on a Facebook page. "My love: so kind, so bright, adventurous and strong," Korneeva wrote. "I wish you could stay with us for way longer." (Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Gunna Dickson)