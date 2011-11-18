* Highway travel down 3.7 billion miles in Sept

* Highway travel declined every month since Feb

WASHINGTON Nov 18 U.S. highway travel fell in September, marking the seventh consecutive month that driving has declined this year, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday.

Americans drove 244.2 billion miles (393 billion km) in September, down 3.7 billion miles, or 1.5 percent, from a year earlier.

With the economy sputtering and fuel costs relatively high, highway travel has declined year-on-year every month reported by the department since February.

Highway travel was down throughout the country in September, falling the most in the South Atlantic, down 2 percent, followed by a 1.7 percent drop in the South Gulf region.

Overall, highway travel for the first nine months of the year fell 1.3 percent from the same period in 2010, the department said.

The Transportation Department tracks motorists through more than 4,000 automatic traffic recorders operated by state highway agencies. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Marguerita Choy)