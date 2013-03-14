WASHINGTON, March 14 The account the U.S. government uses to fund federal road and highway projects, which is filled with gas tax collections, is once again at risk of going empty, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

In a projection released on Thursday, the office - which analyzes data for Congress - said the highway fund will have insufficient revenues to cover expenses starting in 2015. Currently, federal transportation programs are operating under a two-year authorization passed last summer that will expire around the time that a deficit emerges.

The fund's end of the year balance is already shrinking and without legislation to change its current course, it will end fiscal 2022 with a shortfall of nearly $100 billion, CBO projects.

The federal government charges motorists an 18.4 cents per gallon gas tax when they fill up at the pump, and then uses these revenues for highways and public transit.

While cars have become more fuel efficient, the U.S. Congress has balked at raising the tax since the early 1990s, leaving the fund with perpetual gaps the federal government must step in to close with emergency transfers.

Most of the highway money flows to states for road repair and construction, and projected shortfalls make it hard for them to plan capital works projects which can often span several years. The trust fund, however, was spared from the automatic spending cuts known as sequestration that began this month.

Many states that charge their own gas taxes have also faced shortfalls in recent years, and some are looking more stable sources of revenue.

Virginia last month passed a radical overhaul of its transportation funding that replaced the gas tax with a combination of taxes on wholesale and diesel fuel and Internet sales, fees on alternative energy vehicles and a hike of the sales tax.

Maryland's legislature is currently negotiating a similar scheme.