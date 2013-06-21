(Refiles to add dropped word "of" in first sentence)
By Tim Gaynor
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., June 21 When daredevil Nik
Wallenda caught sight of the taut cable stretched over the
yawning chasm of the Grand Canyon for the first time on Friday,
his reaction ahead of his death-defying high-wire crossing on
Sunday was pure glee.
"It was funny, I couldn't get the grin off my face. My
playground's there and it's almost set up. It looks incredible,"
Wallenda, looking relaxed in jeans and a blue T-shirt, told
reporters at a news conference in Flagstaff, in northern
Arizona.
"I know that I'm mentally prepared, I know that I'm
physically prepared, and now I can see that wire in place and
visualize where I'm going to walk and how I'm going to walk and
what I'm going to see," he added.
The self-described "King of the High Wire," Wallenda plans
to step out late on Sunday onto the two-inch (5 cm) diameter
steel cable rigged across a remote section of the Grand Canyon
with nothing but the Little Colorado River more than a quarter
mile below.
The 1,400-foot (426.7 metre) walk will be the highest
tightrope attempt ever for the 34-year-old, at a height greater
than the Empire State Building. It will be carried live on the
Discovery Channel, with a 10-second time delay.
A seventh-generation member of the "Flying Wallendas" family
of acrobats, Wallenda made history last year by becoming the
only person to walk a wire over the brink of Niagara Falls. He
will be using the same cable in the attempt on Sunday.
He first dreamed of the challenge during a visit to the
Grand Canyon with his parents as a teenager. He said he has been
mentally preparing since a return in 2007 by imagining himself
stepping onto a wire.
There was no immediate word on any potential financial gain
for Wallenda, but he is listed by the Discovery Channel as one
of the executive producers of the live broadcast of his
high-wire crossing.
A Discovery Channel spokesman could not be immediately
reached for comment.
GREATEST CHALLENGE THE WIND
Viewers watching the challenge live in 217 countries will be
able to share Wallenda's dizzying point of view from the cable
during the 25- to 30-minute crossing, through the two cameras
rigged to his body, he said.
"Although I won't hear their thunderous applause, I know
they will be applauding when I get to the other side," he said.
During the crossing, Wallenda will wear moccasins his mother
made with an elk-skin sole, which allow him to feel the wire and
have an all-weather grip. He will hold a 43-pound (20-kg)
balancing pole.
The life-threatening danger inherent in the attempt without
a tether or safety net is ever present. Clan patriarch Karl
Wallenda, Nik's great-grandfather, slipped and fell to his death
from a high wire in Puerto Rico in 1978.
Wallenda said his greatest concern is the unpredictable wind
gusts that are prone to buffet the site in a remote section of
the crimson-hued Grand Canyon on the Navajo Nation.
"The wind, it's really an unknown ... it's really the only
concern I have stepping on that wire," he said, noting gusts of
38 miles per hour (60 kph) were recorded at the site on
Thursday.
Wallenda trained in Florida during the gales of Tropical
Storm Andrea to prepare, and used air boats to blast him with
side and updrafts of 55 miles per hour (85 kph).
A safety team, led by his father, will be on hand to pluck
him off the cable within 60 seconds should he face a
life-threatening situation on Sunday
"Even if the winds start to pick up, if there were crazy
gusts, anything, I can go down to that wire and hold on and have
rescue there very quick," he said.
While his strong Christian faith, which he talks about in
his new book "Balance," plays little role in the training, it is
clearly a comfort to Wallenda as he contemplates the danger to
his life as he steps out into the void on Sunday.
"That's really where I get my peace," he said. "I have
confidence that if something were to happen to me, I know where
I'm going."
