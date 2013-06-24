(Adds quotes from Wallenda, including next planned stunt)
By Tim Gaynor
LITTLE COLORADO RIVER, Ariz., June 23 Daredevil
Nik Wallenda completed a historic high-wire walk on a 2-inch
(5-cm) steel cable over the Grand Canyon on Sunday and was
greeted by wild cheers after his hair-raising stunt.
Wallenda, the self-described "King of the High Wire," took
22 minutes and 54 seconds to walk 1,400 feet (427 metres) across
the crimson-hued canyon with just a distant ribbon of the Little
Colorado River beneath him. The event was broadcast live around
the world.
Wallenda, the first person to cross the canyon, made the
walk without a tether or safety net.
Wallenda could be heard praying almost constantly during the
walk, murmuring "Thank you, Jesus." He kissed the ground when he
reached the other side.
"It took every bit of me to stay focused that entire time,"
Wallenda said. "My arms are aching like you wouldn't believe."
He said he stopped and crouched down twice, first because of
the wind, the second because the cable had picked up an
unsettling rhythm.
He spat on his hands and rubbed it on the sole of his shoe
for grip as the cable had gathered dust.
Wallenda said the walk was stressful. But he also said the
view, from 1,500 feet (457 metres) above the snaking river, was
"breathtaking."
"It was a dream come true," Wallenda said of the crossing.
"This is what my family has done for 200 years, so its part of
my legacy."
A seventh-generation member of the "Flying Wallendas" family
of acrobats, Wallenda also made history last year by becoming
the only person to complete a high-wire walk over the brink of
Niagara Falls. He used the same cable on Sunday.
The 34-year-old first dreamed of Sunday's challenge during a
visit to the Grand Canyon with his parents as a teenager.
There was no word on the financial benefits of Wallenda's
stunt. He was listed by the Discovery Channel as one of the
executive producers of the live broadcast. A Discovery spokesman
could not be reached for comment.
Viewers watching live in 217 countries were able to share
Wallenda's point of view from the cable during the crossing,
through cameras rigged to his body. Wallenda held a 43-pound
(20-kg) balancing pole.
Nik's great-grandfather, Karl Wallenda, slipped and fell to
his death from a high wire in Puerto Rico in 1978.
In an interview after Sunday's walk, Nik Wallenda teared up
describing how he thought of his great-grandfather.
"I knelt down and I thought of my great-grandfather and that
everything I do is to honor him," Wallenda said. "It took my
mind off all this movement underneath me ... and I was able to
focus on him and regain composure."
Wallenda said before the crossing that his greatest concern
was the unpredictable wind gusts that are prone to buffet the
site in a remote section of the Grand Canyon's watershed on the
Navajo Nation.
Wallenda trained in his Florida hometown of Sarasota as
Tropical Storm Andrea barreled ashore. He also used air boats to
blast him with side and updrafts of 55 miles per hour (85 kph).
Wallenda talks about his Christian faith in his new book
"Balance."
"That's really where I get my peace," he said. "I have
confidence that if something were to happen to me, I know where
I'm going."
For a future stunt, Wallenda said he dreams of walking
between New York's Chrysler Building and Empire State Building.
(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Mary Wisniewski, Doina
Chiacu and Stacey Joyce)